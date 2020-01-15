Sasha-Lee Olivier takes over the Miss SA crown

Sasha-Lee Olivier will be officially unveiled as the new Miss South Africa 2019 today.

This comes after title holder Zozibini Tunzi won the Miss Universe last month.

The 26-year-old beauty queen was the runner-up when Tunzi was crowned Miss SA in August.

"I am so happy for Zozi who deserves, in every way, to wear the Miss Universe sash. I wish her every success. I step into big shoes. I just want Zozi to know that I will do my best to fill them," Olivier said.

Tunzi wished Olivier well as the new Miss SA.

"I cannot think of anyone who is more suitable to be Miss South Africa. Sasha has it all: beauty, brains and, above all, a commitment to help others. I have no doubt that she will use her reign to help improve the lot of those in need," Tunzi said.

Olivier will take over all Miss South Africa duties that include fulfilling obligations to the sponsors.

She represented SA last month at the Miss World pageant.

A survivor of sexual abuse, Olivier intends to devote her Miss SA reign to her #it'snotyourfault campaign. It is designed to support, inspire and help survivors of sexual abuse.

"A very deep sense of shame accompanies rape and long term sexual abuse. Those who have suffered at the hands of the predators and perpetrators feel responsible for their own abuse, and are profoundly ashamed of what is happening, or has happened, to them," Olivier said.

"We need to change the commonly held perception regarding this... the shame does not lie with the victim at all," she said.