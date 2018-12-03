Nokukhanya Kunene crowned Miss Soweto 2018

Miss Soweto 2018 was crowned in a glitzy ceremony on Saturday December 1st. The pageant in it's 39th year took place at the Soweto theatre. the lovely young lady who took the crown is 23-year-old Nokukhanya Kunene, from Protea Glen.

Kunene is currently completing her degree in Linguistics and Sociology at the University of Johannesburg.

Kunene walked away with a prize package worth more than R350 000, including R100 000 cash prize and an opportunity to be the Brand Ambassador of White Star.

Nomfanelo Mabona from Braamfischerville was crowned first princess, while the second princess title went to Zandile Lebuso from Pimville.