Plan to open doors to more black estate agents in SA

The body regulating estate agents in the country wants to amend the rules to make it easier for black people to gain entry into the industry.

The Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) wants budding property developers and agents to be exempted from some of the regulations required of them to be able to register and remain as legal and recognised estate agents.

However, this has riled minority lobby group AfriForum which has written to minister of human settlements Lindiwe Sisulu requesting her to scrap this proposal as it "boils down to blatant racism and unfair discrimination".

AfriForum said it will take Sisulu to court if she failed to scrap the proposal.

As it stands, estate agents have to pay a certain levy and annual fees in order to not be disqualified. They also have to reach a certain level of education on the industry and provide audited statements.

These rules, according to the EAAB, disadvantage black, coloured and Indian people and it has proposed that they are changed so that property agents with an annual turnover of R5m are exempted from them.