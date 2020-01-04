South Africa

KZN education department expresses condolences after grade 11 pupil drowns

By Lwandile Bhengu - 04 January 2020 - 15:56
An 11-year-old pupil drowned on Thursday
An 11-year-old pupil drowned on Thursday
Image: 123RF/mikekiev

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has sent its condolences to the family of a grade 11 pupil who drowned in Ballito on Thursday.

According to the department‚ the schoolboy from Mpolweni High School‚ near Pietermaritzburg‚ was visiting the beach with his friends when he drowned.

“His body has since been retrieved from the sea by relevant authorities‚” said the department in a statement.

“I wish to send our deep condolences following this sad news. Our prayers are with his family‚ friends‚ as well as his schoolmates during this time of grief‚” added KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

Meanwhile‚ in a separate incident that also took place on Thursday a 20-year-old man drowned at Salt Rock beach.

- TimesLIVE

Man drowns in sea at Salt Rock and girl, 10, drowns in Westville pool

The body of a 20-year-old man, who got into difficulty at an unprotected beach on KwaZulu-Natal's Dolphin Coast, was recovered on Thursday morning.
News
2 days ago

Flood death toll rises to 21 in Indonesian capital

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia's capital Jakarta reached at least 21, with more heavy rain forecast, ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X