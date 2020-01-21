What you can do, Mr President, to make the state effective

"Freedom is lost not when the state is too strong but when it is too weak," wrote political economist Francis Fukuyama in The Origins of Political Order, a book first published in 2011.

The statement may sound counter-intuitive, especially from a man who's famed "End of History" statement is closely associated with the post-Cold War triumphalism that swept through much of the world following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the socialist project in Eastern Europe.

In The Origins of Political Order, Fukuyama argues, among other things, that poor countries are not poor because they lack resources, "but because they lack effective political institutions".

Here at home the debate over the role of the state is as old as the SA democratic order itself, if not older.

In recent years the issue has become even more imperative as concerns over the state's ability to deliver to the citizenry increased, largely due to the collapse of some of its institutions and the rise in acts of corruption.

So it is tempting to dismiss President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest online column on the need for a capable state as "nothing new".