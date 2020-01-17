3 beauty resolutions to make in the new year!
Maybe you've already made your list of New Year's resolutions, but what about ones that will lead you to being the ultimate in beauty goals?
Here are beauty resolutions to add to your list to give you the upper hand when it comes to being beauty goals.
Invest in a good cleanser
Cleansers, along with toners (may they rest in peace) have gotten a bad reputation as being a non-vital part of a skincare routine.
Typically, people will more likely invest time and money scouting for the best serums, masks and creams, but could happily wash their faces with a just a bar of soap.
Well, no more! The cleansing process is as important because it controls your skin’s PH balance. Our skin is naturally acidic, so the wrong cleanser or soap might change the skin’s PH to alkaline. This interferes with the skin’s ability to perform simple processes like cell rejuvenation or sebum production which can lead to breakouts.
Look for a PH-balancing cleanser or one that has a slight acid component (like glycolic acid) to keep skin balanced and happy.
Go for silver
Every year brings with it an overwhelming amount of new trends to try. Although not all trends should be followed, and ideally should be adopted according to your preference, the silver eye trend is one that we cannot ignore!
This sparkly trend makes for a statement-worthy look that is also universally flattering on all skin tones.
The Pantone colour of the year may be classic blue, but if there’s one colour to add to your make-up arsenal, it is silver. Seen on runways and recently at the Golden Globes, silver is easily the new favourite metallic shade.
Use as a slither of colour along the lash line, in the inner corners of the eyes or apply as a cream shadow over the eyes for a dramatic statement.
Thou shall remove your make-up
Even the most dedicated skin junkie will battle with this one from time to time, but it has to be done.
Leaving the day’s make-up on overnight prevents the skin from repairing and rejuvenating.
Make-up also ends up causing slight discolouration on the skin’s outermost layer, resulting in dull-looking skin.
Wash make-up off as soon as you come home to prevent having to drag yourself to the bathroom basin when you’re already tired and sleepy.