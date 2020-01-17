3 beauty resolutions to make in the new year!

Cleansers, along with toners (may they rest in peace) have gotten a bad reputation as being a non-vital part of a skincare routine.

Typically, people will more likely invest time and money scouting for the best serums, masks and creams, but could happily wash their faces with a just a bar of soap.

Well, no more! The cleansing process is as important because it controls your skin’s PH balance. Our skin is naturally acidic, so the wrong cleanser or soap might change the skin’s PH to alkaline. This interferes with the skin’s ability to perform simple processes like cell rejuvenation or sebum production which can lead to breakouts.

Look for a PH-balancing cleanser or one that has a slight acid component (like glycolic acid) to keep skin balanced and happy.