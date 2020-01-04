South Africa

Lightning ends lunch for man injured by strike at hotel in Gauteng

By staff reporter - 04 January 2020 - 08:58
The indirect strike was enough to injure the man, who was taken to hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/believeinme33

A man eating lunch with his family suffered burns after being “indirectly struck” by lightning at a hotel in Gauteng on Friday.

The 50-year-old reportedly suffered moderate injuries after the strike in Boksburg North.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement that paramedics received a distress call from a community-based emergency vehicle and arrived at the scene around 4pm.

“The man had apparently been eating lunch with his family under a gazebo when the lightning struck nearby,” he said.

“He suffered burns to his leg as well as other moderate injuries and was treated on scene before being transported to a private hospital in the area for further care.”

The SA Weather Service issued an alert earlier in the day for possible severe thunderstorms across parts of Gauteng.

-TimesLIVE

