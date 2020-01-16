Woman's killer dies on victim's birthday

A man accused of killing his girlfriend has died in custody on the day she would have celebrated her 28th birthday.

Mncedisi Mbonambi died on Friday at the Johannesburg Correctional Facility, also known as Sun City, after falling ill.

This was the same day that Nonkululeko Mnisi would have celebrated her birthday.

Mbonambi, 41, was facing a charge of murder after he allegedly murdered Mnisi in Zola, Soweto, in 2018.

Mbonambi was on trial and expected back in the Protea magistrate's court on February 6 at the time of his death.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the court will be informed by Mbonambi's lawyer, who would have to provide his death certificate as proof before the matter can be withdrawn.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said they were still waiting for Mbonambi's death certificate before confirming his death.

However, Mbonambi's brother Michael Mbonambi said they were shocked by his death because they saw him during the last week of December and he was in good spirits and health.

"We don't know what killed him because we haven't received his death certificate. He was fine the last time we saw him, so we were shocked when we received a call to go to Sun City where they told us he had died," he said.