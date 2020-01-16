Pushing and shoving inside the Tshwane council chambers as emotions run high

This was the second caucus break in under an hour.

During the break, a female EFF member and an official almost came to blows and other councillors needed to step in and separate the two.The EFF and the ANC have called a special council meeting in which they're trying to remove the DA from power.

The two parties have suggested that the motion of no confidence on Mathebe be the first to be discussed in terms of their a proposed agenda they sent to her office.