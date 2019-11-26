Father wounded as gunmen open fire on house in Eastern Cape

A father was struck in the leg by a bullet while running with his son to a bedroom as gunmen fired several shots at their home in Thornhill in the Eastern Cape.

Police said a manhunt was under way for four armed men who attacked the house while the 57-year-old and his 18-year-old son were inside at 8.30pm on Monday.

“It is alleged that the father and son were inside the house when they suddenly heard gunshots being fired at them and stones being thrown through the windows of their home,” said police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart.

“The two managed to run to the bedroom and activate the alarm. During the process the father was hit by one of the bullets in his leg.”

The attackers fled on foot in the direction of the N2 after the alarm was activated.

“No items were taken during the attack and the family managed to alert their security company and the SAPS,” said Swart.

Thornhill detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder. No arrests have been made.