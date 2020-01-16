Mboweni holding thumbs as Treasury scrapes the barrel to keep SAA flying

SAA was promised R2bn from the government and another R2bn from lenders. But while the lenders paid up, the Treasury has yet to establish a mechanism for identifying and dispersing its share.

The airline is one of several state entities, including state power company Eskom, struggling with debt after at least a decade of mismanagement.

Their woes are seen as the single greatest threat to Africa's most industrialised economy and have been largely responsible for bringing SA's credit rating to the brink of junk status.

Fearing another downgrade if it raises its deficit, the finance ministry has sought to fund SAA in a “fiscally neutral” manner by selling assets or cutting costs elsewhere.

TROUBLED TIMES

Handling these issues is seen as the biggest test of President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment to economic reforms.

“The pace of structural reforms is not the way we want it to be, so we need to speed it up to generate this impetus to economic growth,” Mboweni said.

But without cash, SAA could very quickly become insolvent.