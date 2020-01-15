Sibusiso Vilakazi cautious of resurgent Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi believes it will be about who wants it the most when they face Orlando Pirates tonight.

The Brazilians will take on Pirates in a derby-like clash at Orlando Stadium (7.30pm).

Over the past two seasons, the clash has seen tantalising storylines. But with Milutin Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena gone, it remains to be seen if the match will have as much drama.

Vilakazi is of the opinion that every time the giants square off it becomes a match to remember.

"It's one of those big games where each player has to play their part.

"It will need a collective effort. The midfielders, the defence and the attackers need to be solid," Vilakazi said.

"They are a scoring team and have been in good form. For them to score four goals [in their last game against Polokwane City] shows that their confidence is back."