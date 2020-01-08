Health workers jobless after Tshwane ends deal

About 800 Tshwane Aids community health workers have been left in the lurch without jobs after the city terminated their contracts and appointed new recruits.

The health workers work in the municipality's Aids unit programme - multi-sectoral Aids management unit - which involves door-to-door visits to HIV/Aids-affected households and to ensure that outpatients take their ARV drugs regularly.

The workers told Sowetan yesterday that the City of Tshwane terminated their contracts in August and they were promised they would sign new ones three months later. But they were surprised to see new recruits doing their work from Monday.

The health workers, who earn between R2,000 and R2,500 a month, said they were expecting to be called to sign new contracts as had been the case for more than 10 years.

One of the affected workers, Happy Banda, 43, said the problem started in 2018 when the city introduced a system where their one-year contracts would be terminated before they lapsed and new ones would be signed after three months.