Getting more people on antiretrovirals vital in fight against HIV/Aids: Parliament

Getting an additional two million people on antiretroviral treatment is critical in the fight against HIV/Aids, said parliament’s portfolio committee on health on Sunday, World Aids Day.

“As we commemorate World Aids day, I would like to acknowledge the sterling work by the community health workers across the country. Their contribution should stimulate other South Africans to join and be part of this drive against HIV,” committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said.

He said it remained important to highlight the rollout of interventions and that “achieving the target of an additional two million people on treatment by 2020, increasing of HIV education, counselling and testing, medical male circumcision and many other strategies remain critical in the broader scheme of strategies against HIV”.

He said World Aids Day served as a reminder of the “critical” role communities played in the fight against the pandemic.