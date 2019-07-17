Young men 'must change attitudes' in the fight against HIV/Aids

If SA is to win the battle against HIV/Aids it needs young men to change their attitudes towards HIV testing and treatment.

The latest UNAids Global Aids Update report, released on Tuesday in the small KwaZulu-Natal town of Eshowe - believed to be the epicentre of the epidemic in SA - found that reaching young men for HIV testing and treatment services "is a major challenge".

Eshowe has become the "poster child" for UNAids thanks to the Bending the Curves HIV/TB project run by international medical humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

The MSF project has achieved the UNAids targets of 90-90-90, a year ahead of the 2020 deadline.