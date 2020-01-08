South Africa

Cash van bombed on N4 near Bronkhorstspruit

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 January 2020 - 12:11
One of the cars was left burning after the cash heist.
Image: Crime Air Network (REZA)

An armed gang made off with an undisclosed amount of money after they bombed a cash van on the N4 near Bronkhorstspruit on Tuesday, police said.

“Four occupants of the security vehicle were forcefully taken out of the vehicle after it was rammed off the road by a sedan,” national police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said.

Muridili said the gang, armed with rifles, fled the scene in three cars, while the car used to ram the cash van was left burning.

The incident happened at about 3pm.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

