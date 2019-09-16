South Africa

Gang on the run after brazen cash-in-transit heist in KZN

By Orrin Singh - 16 September 2019 - 21:12
A gang of robbers hit a G4S cash van in Mandeni, northern KZN, on Monday.
A gang of robbers hit a G4S cash van in Mandeni, northern KZN, on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Police are searching for a gang of more than 10 armed men who pulled off a brazen cash-in-transit heist in Mandeni, north of Durban, on Monday afternoon.

It is understood that the G4S vehicle came heavy under fire along the P459 provincial road between Mandeni and the N2 highway just after 4pm.

The guards stopped the armoured van and fled, while the gang used explosives to blast open the back of the vehicle and gain access to the cash.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the men made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. "Fortunately, the guards escaped with no injuries," he added.

#CrimeStats | Cash-in-transit heists decrease significantly

The scourge of deadly cash-in-transit heists in the country has declined significantly.
News
4 days ago

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, a Fidelity van was bombed by an armed gang. The incident occurred on Lesotho Street in the Mapanga area at approximately 4.20pm.

According to a source close to the investigation, the perpetrators drove up from behind and bumped the cash-in-transit van, causing the driver to lose control and roll the vehicle.

"They pointed firearms and instructed crew to exit. They then used detonated explosives to gain access to the cash ... The driver and crewman sustained minor injuries from when the vehicle rolled," said the source.

WATCH | International martial arts fighter killed during a botched cash-in-transit heist

A cash-in-transit robber who was killed alongside one of his accomplices during an attempted heist in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Monday has been ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
X