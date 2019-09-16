Gang on the run after brazen cash-in-transit heist in KZN

Police are searching for a gang of more than 10 armed men who pulled off a brazen cash-in-transit heist in Mandeni, north of Durban, on Monday afternoon.

It is understood that the G4S vehicle came heavy under fire along the P459 provincial road between Mandeni and the N2 highway just after 4pm.

The guards stopped the armoured van and fled, while the gang used explosives to blast open the back of the vehicle and gain access to the cash.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the men made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. "Fortunately, the guards escaped with no injuries," he added.