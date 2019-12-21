South Africa

Power system ‘severely constrained’ but no loadshedding expected on Saturday: Eskom

By SowetanLIVE - 21 December 2019 - 12:20
Despite a 'severely' constrained system, Eskom says no load-shedding is expected on Saturday.
Despite a 'severely' constrained system, Eskom says no load-shedding is expected on Saturday.
Image: Eskom

Despite the electricity system being “severely constrained and vulnerable” due to the loss of some generation units overnight, no load-shedding is expected on Saturday, Eskom said.

“The electricity system is severely constrained today with unplanned breakdowns at 14,294MW as at 6.30am this morning. While a number of units have returned to service, Eskom unexpectedly lost some generation units last night but load-shedding is not expected,” the state-owned power utility said.

Let's have a brighter SA in 2020

We are welcoming 2020 in the next 12 days and we all hope it will be brighter than 2019 on different fronts.
Opinion
1 day ago

It said it would continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary over this period.

“We however remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of loadshedding remains.

“Our technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9,500MW to enable us to minimise the possibility of load-shedding,” the parastatal added.

Hawks open case linked to Eskom 'sabotage' claims

The Hawks have confirmed that they are investigating claims of "sabotage" at an Eskom power station.
News
1 day ago

Former Eskom executives to appear in court over alleged Kusile corruption

Two former Eskom executives, two business directors and representatives of seven companies are expected to appear in court on Thursday, in relation ...
News
2 days ago

These are the two former Eskom bosses who appeared in court for alleged R745m Kusile fraud

Two former Eskom senior executives, Abram Masango and France Hlakudi, appeared in court on Thursday in relation to a R745m fraud case.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X