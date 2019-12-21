Power system ‘severely constrained’ but no loadshedding expected on Saturday: Eskom

Despite the electricity system being “severely constrained and vulnerable” due to the loss of some generation units overnight, no load-shedding is expected on Saturday, Eskom said.

“The electricity system is severely constrained today with unplanned breakdowns at 14,294MW as at 6.30am this morning. While a number of units have returned to service, Eskom unexpectedly lost some generation units last night but load-shedding is not expected,” the state-owned power utility said.