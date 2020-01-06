Power will stay on today, unless something breaks

Eskom has suspended load-shedding — for now.

Load-shedding was terminated at 11pm on Sunday evening after Eskom said water levels at pumped storage schemes had been adequately replenished.

“We have managed to conserve diesel at our open cycle gas turbine generators and continue to work to replenish the diesel levels.”

However, the state entity said its system remained constrained and vulnerable, with unplanned breakdowns at 13,041MW at 9pm on Sunday.

No load-shedding is expected for Monday. “However, should there be a significant shift in plant performance and an increase in unplanned breakdowns, load-shedding could be implemented at short notice,” said Eskom.

“We continue to ask customers to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or reduce the level of load-shedding.”