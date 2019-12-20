Let's have a brighter SA in 2020

We are welcoming 2020 in the next 12 days and we all hope it will be brighter than 2019 on different fronts.

Although we don't expect that the ever-increasing problems at our troubled state-owned enterprises - which include rampant corruption, among others - will be solved in the new year, we are hopeful other problems in SA will be dealt with decisively by the relevant authorities.

How we wish the government will deal with the burning issue of violence against women and children - the issue that makes headlines in our country almost on a daily basis.

We are saying enough is enough and that we need an end to the madness.

But we would be doing an injustice if we did not applaud the judges and magistrates who have handed out harsh sentences, including multiple life terms, to those found guilty in cases of gender-based violence and other criminal activities.