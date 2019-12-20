Let's have a brighter SA in 2020
We are welcoming 2020 in the next 12 days and we all hope it will be brighter than 2019 on different fronts.
Although we don't expect that the ever-increasing problems at our troubled state-owned enterprises - which include rampant corruption, among others - will be solved in the new year, we are hopeful other problems in SA will be dealt with decisively by the relevant authorities.
How we wish the government will deal with the burning issue of violence against women and children - the issue that makes headlines in our country almost on a daily basis.
We are saying enough is enough and that we need an end to the madness.
But we would be doing an injustice if we did not applaud the judges and magistrates who have handed out harsh sentences, including multiple life terms, to those found guilty in cases of gender-based violence and other criminal activities.
After going through some depressing weeks of blackouts, including the historical Stage 6 loadshedding this month, we hope Eskom's new CEO, André de Ruyter, will come up with a plan to turn around the fortunes of the perennially troubled power utility.
But De Ruyter will need all-round support from all stakeholders to succeed in his mission. How also we wish that the municipalities and residents, including residents of Soweto, will do the right thing and pay for electricity.
On the sports front, we wish the Siya Kolisi-led reigning Rugby World Cup kings all the best next year as their programme will include Tests against Scotland and Georgia in the new international window in July as part of the Castle Lager Incoming Series match schedule.
We urge South Africans of all races to continue to rally behind the Boks like they did when they conquered the world in Japan last month.
As much as the Boks will steal the limelight as world conquerors, the focus will also be on Kaizer Chiefs, who look set to win their first league title since 2015.
We also wish all our national teams luck as they venture into their respective assignments with a sole purpose of making SA proud. Let's have a much better SA in 2020.
