SA's top three matric maths boffins of 2019 share their secrets to success

Timothy Murphy from Rondebosch Boys’ High School in Cape Town emerged as the top mathematics achiever in the 2019 matric exams.

The department of basic education said on Tuesday evening that Murphy “had to forego his success in sport in order to excel in his academics. This he managed to accomplish by surrounding himself with like-minded, positive friends – a lesson for the 2020 cohort of grade 12s.”

Murphy's proficiency in maths saw him achieve the top award at his school. His other achievements include being named the top advanced programme (AP) mathematics learner in grade 12 and sharing first place in the National Accounting Olympiad in 2018.

He plans to pursue an actuarial sciences degree at UCT in 2020.