Dr Richard Maponya stuck to his word not to retire until death - Motsuenyane

"I'm not going to retire until my death."

These are the words the late township business pioneer Dr Richard Maponya uttered to long-time friend and fellow entrepreneur Dr Sam Motsuenyane when Maponya launched a poultry farm at the age of 94.

"Two weeks ago Richard and I had a meeting, and he didn't show any signs of weakness to raise suspicion that he could pass away," said Motsuenyane.

"He had a very strong vision for the country and he didn't even show signs of old age. When you get old you forget and stop to reason properly but he was still himself and I had expected him to live much longer.

"He said he was not going to retire until his death. He is a man who died with his boots on and he still talked about expanding his businesses."

Motsuenyane spoke to Sowetan following the death of Maponya on Monday, almost two weeks after celebrating his 99th birthday.