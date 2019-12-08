South Africa

Upington dad drowns himself and his two daughters

By Naledi Shange - 08 December 2019 - 14:38
Father and two daughters drown after plunging into a canal in Upington.
Image: File

A man from Upington is alleged to have drowned himself and his daughters in a canal during the week, said Northern Cape police.

The children were four and eight years old.

Brig Mohale Ramatseba said the children’s bodies had been recovered on Thursday while the man’s body was discovered on Friday.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the man had an argument with his partner before throwing himself and the children into the canal,” said Ramatseba.

Police investigations continue.

