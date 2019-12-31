E-hailing service driver critical after being shot, hijacked in Durban

A 27-year-old e-hailing service driver is in a critical condition after being shot in a hijacking in Umbilo, Durban, on Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 10am, said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

“An e-hailing driver was allegedly accosted by three unknown males, who demanded his vehicle at gunpoint in Umbilo. They allegedly shot the driver and sped off in his vehicle,” said Gwala.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said: “On arrival, paramedics found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.

“He was in a critical condition and was stabilised on scene by advanced life-support paramedics, before he was taken to hospital.”