Skeem Saam actor Mortimer Williams wounded in Melville shooting

Skeem Saam and Erfsondes actor Mortimer Williams is grateful to be alive and is recovering in hospital after being shot in the Melville drive-by shooting, he told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE.

SowetanLIVE previously reported that a black SUV drove past Poppy’s restaurant in Melville in the early hours of Wednesday morning, spraying bullets that killed two people and left six others injured.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the deceased women were aged between 30 and 40.

Mortimer, who is also a musician, was performing at the restaurant when he heard the gunshots and realised that he had been hit.

“We did the countdown and everything seemed fine. We didn't know of any altercations between anyone. I saw a friend who I hadn't wished a happy new year yet and when I went outside to do so, I heard this noise. It sounded like (fire) crackers going off but then I felt the affect and realised I had been shot.”

He described the chaos that ensued.