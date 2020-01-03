South Africa

Man loses four fingers in grinding machine accident at KZN factory

By Staff Reporter - 03 January 2020 - 16:43
Paramedics had to give intravenous pain medication to a man who lost four fingers in a factory accident in KZN on Friday.
A Pietermaritzburg factory worker lost four fingers when his hand got stuck in a grinding machine on Friday morning.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said emergency workers responded to reports of an industrial incident at a factory in Mkondeni, Pietermaritzburg.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male factory worker got his left hand stuck in a grinding machine," he said.

"When emergency services arrived on scene, the machine was immediately locked out to allow emergency personnel to safely treat the patient. Upon assessment it was found that the worker had four of his fingers amputated and was in severe pain."

He said the man was given intravenous medication to ease the pain, while fire and rescue services dismantled the machine.

Once freed and stabilised, the patient was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

