Sho Madjozi on her sister's death: 'Rest easy sweet girl'

Sho Madjozi is heartbroken after the death of her little sister, Makhananï Maganye.

Makhananï died in a car accident on December 17 and was laid to rest on December 22.

Sho has been booked off from all her performances for the festive season to allow her time to grieve.

On Twitter on Sunday, the singer shared a lengthy thread about her pain.

“I’ve had the most incredible year. But I don’t want to only share the wins and the successes with you guys, right now I’m experiencing the worst possible hurt.”