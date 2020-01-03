Prayers for amapiano group MFR Souls after horror car crash
Fans from across Mzansi have united in prayer after members of amapiano group MFR Souls survived a terrible accident.
The Love you Tonight hitmakers were rushed to hospital after being involved in an accident on their way to a show on New Year's Day.
A picture of their badly damaged vehicle was shared by a page using the group's name on Facebook and circulated on social media.
The caption to the post read: “God is great guys. I can't believe we made it alive.”
God is great guys. I can't believe we made it alive.Posted by MfrSouls Force Reloaded on Wednesday, January 1, 2020
It was later shared by DJ Prince Kaybee, who said that he was on his way to hospital to see them.
A message on the group's Facebook page confirmed the accident and said the two group members, Tumelo Nedondwe and Tumelo Mabe, were “seriously injured”. It also announced that the pair would not be able to attend to any gigs until the end of the month to allow them to recover.
Social media was flooded with messages praying for their speedy recovery.
Among those was a message from rapper Cassper Nyovest, who shared his relief that the duo had survived the accident.
Aaahhh FUCK bruh, MFR Souls involved in a car accident, please put them in your prayers???????????? pic.twitter.com/ByxGrEjAKl— K A B E L O (@PrinceKaybee_SA) January 2, 2020
Please pray for the jents, I'm still at the hospital. The only thing that's going to do the boys good are your prayers! ❤️??— I'm yet to live my best life. ☝?❤️ (@DJ13SA) January 2, 2020
Pray for MFR Souls.#MFRSouls pic.twitter.com/wwKVg63Wux
God Be With You Brothers— Khumo Mrd TeamMosha (@KhumoMrd) January 2, 2020
Pray for @mfr_souls ?? pic.twitter.com/sE1qPjzxHI
Let's pray for MFR Souls who where involved in an accident. pic.twitter.com/O0upEDKt7t— Lovers Of HouseSA (@LoversofhouseSA) January 2, 2020
The gents #MFRSouls got into accident and man, I'm super grateful that they made it out alive. Praying for a speedy recovery for amagents. pic.twitter.com/9WSCi3GXxm— Call me uSheriff (@MelodyMiyaVibe) January 2, 2020
#MFRSouls wishing speed recovery 2 the Boy.... pic.twitter.com/4a9TRDOF3f— Nacks Metallic ZA (@NacksZa) January 2, 2020
