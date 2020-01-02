'KFC couple' to jet off for dream honeymoon in New York

Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi, fondly nicknamed the “KFC couple”, are planning to embark on an all-expenses-paid honeymoon in New York at the end of January.

They walked down the aisle for their dream wedding on New Year’s Eve.

“Mzansi gave us a chance to have the wedding of our dreams. We are grateful to everyone who pledged and the millions of South Africans who have supported us.

“It is because of all of you that we were able to have this celebration of love,” said the couple.

Their wedding was set against the backdrop of the lush gardens of the Thaba Eco Hotel.