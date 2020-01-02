'KFC couple' to jet off for dream honeymoon in New York
Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi, fondly nicknamed the “KFC couple”, are planning to embark on an all-expenses-paid honeymoon in New York at the end of January.
They walked down the aisle for their dream wedding on New Year’s Eve.
“Mzansi gave us a chance to have the wedding of our dreams. We are grateful to everyone who pledged and the millions of South Africans who have supported us.
“It is because of all of you that we were able to have this celebration of love,” said the couple.
Their wedding was set against the backdrop of the lush gardens of the Thaba Eco Hotel.
Soldaat said she had realised her vision of looking and feeling like a princess in a custom-made Bride & Co dress. The groom was dashing in a suit paired with a tie by Relevance for Men, pledged by DJ Black Coffee.
In the presence of loved ones, including their children, family and close friends, the couple once again pledged their love and commitment to each other.
They enjoyed a beautiful wedding reception where they were serenaded by Dr Tumi, Amanda Black and Jeziel Brothers - among the groom’s favourite musicians - and the legendary Mafikizolo, DJ Bafana and Thando Thabethe, who had guests dancing the afternoon away.
The couple was catapulted to fame in November when a video of Mkansi's proposal at a KFC restaurant went viral and showed their authentic display of love.
It captured the hearts of South Africans and saw ordinary citizens and big corporate brands pledging towards making their dream wedding a reality.
Contributors to the wedding included retail giants, clothing brands and luxury car companies.
The honeymoon adventure in the US was organised by one of the sponsors.
