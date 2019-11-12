Pic of The Day

AKA wants to throw a concert with KFC couple's sponsors to alleviate student debt

By Kyle Zeeman - 12 November 2019 - 10:21
Rapper AKA wants to throw a concert to raise funds to help pay student debt.
Rapper AKA wants to throw a concert to raise funds to help pay student debt.
Image: Instagram/Akaworldwide

After Mzansi came together to organise a wedding for a couple who got engaged at a KFC outlet, rapper AKA wants the nation to use the same energy to plan a concert for those drowning in student debt.

The fast food outlet sparked a manhunt last week when it shared a video of the proposal on Twitter, and asked residents from the Vaal to help  locate the couple.

In the video, a man is seen kneeling in front of a woman, who seems surprised and overwhelmed. He proudly hands his camera to a patron to capture the beautiful moment.

Celebrities, companies and ordinary citizens pledged donations of money, petrol and drinks for the wedding and the honeymoon.

While several celebs added their support, AKA took to Twitter to suggest the same spirit of unity be used to throw a concert to help alleviate student debt.

If only brands could come together like this to pay student debt. Seems like they suddenly have money,” he wrote.

He said he would perform free at the concert and was determined to see it through.

The star went into planning mode and said he would first approach the big brands who offered to help the couple.

He also called on fans to tag brands they believed could donate to the cause.

AKA planned to throw the concert by the end of the year, but after being told school holidays were coming, he said it might take place next year.

Dream ride continues for lovebirds

KFC to help coordinate rising pledges of gifts
News
1 day ago

No love waiting at KFC for all of us, so live your life fully

And so believe me when I say that it does not give me pleasure to say this. But in the end, not all pots have lids, and love doesn't always win.
Opinion
1 day ago

'Thank you South Africa', says KFC couple as they prepare for 2nd wedding

South Africa’s favourite couple has spoken out for the first time since their proposal video at fast food outlet KFC went viral.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X