Vaal school classrooms reduced to ashes in suspected arson attack

Gauteng's education department has described the torching of a school in the Vaal on Thursday as a “barbaric act”.

Four classrooms, learning material and stock worth an estimated R4m were reduced to ashes in the blaze at Tokelo High School. Initial investigations pointed to the fire being caused by arson.

The department said fire marshals at the school described the incident as “pure arson”.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We wish to reiterate our disappointment in such incidents because they really derail our plans. The reality is that we do not have funds to repair the school. The department will check what can be salvaged from the burnt school.”