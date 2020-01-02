Take a look inside the glam #KFCWedding
It was the wedding everyone was waited for. On December 31, Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi had their dream day.
The couple's love story warmed hearts after a video of Mkansi proposing in a KFC at the Vaal went viral.
Soon enough, they had pledges and sponsors pouring in for their wedding.
Here's a look at their dreamy day.
Honoured to have designed & coordinated all the pledges + sponsors to making Nonhlanhla & Hector’s wedding celebration special today, such a beautiful couple, they deserve their elegantly timeless wedding? #KFCWEDDING #KFCProposal #PreciousThePlanner pic.twitter.com/pyi9oQyYBq— Precious The Planner®️ (@preciousplanner) December 31, 2019
Here's what else happened on the big day.
#KFCWEDDING @DonaldInDenial was killing it ? pic.twitter.com/lHQKO1Td9i— fistoz moya (@fistozmoya) December 31, 2019
Was a blessing to be part of this celebration of love ❤️ #KFCWEDDING pic.twitter.com/LKJFnfiuqn— Dr Tumi (@DrTumisang) January 1, 2020
The homie @DonaldInDenial also doing the thangs ???#KFCWEDDING #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/wT2BgxQZ7z— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 31, 2019
#KFCWEDDING @MafikizoloSA killing it pic.twitter.com/sEMj9spXOl— fistoz moya (@fistozmoya) December 31, 2019
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.