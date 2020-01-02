South Africa

Take a look inside the glam #KFCWedding

By Jessica Levitt - 02 January 2020 - 10:02
#Weddinggoals from Mzansi's favourite couple.
Image: Twitter/Dr Tumi

It was the wedding everyone was waited for. On December 31, Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi had their dream day.

The couple's love story warmed hearts after a video of Mkansi proposing in a KFC at the Vaal went viral.

Soon enough, they had pledges and sponsors pouring in for their wedding.

Here's a look at their dreamy day.

Here's what else happened on the big day.

