WATCH | 'I wanted her to feel special and loved': KFC couple open up on SA's tastiest love story

For Hector Mkansi, choosing a place to propose was easy - after all, his wife is a big fan of fried chicken.

Just like that, one of South Africa's most heartwarming love stories was created.

Mkansi dropped down to his knee in front of Nonhlanhla Soldaat and proposed - in a KFC. The interaction was caught on video and instantly went viral.

The couple have since received numerous pledges from corporate South Africa, individuals and even international personalities.

In a sit-down interview with SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Soldaat and Mkansi shared how their love story had been both overwhelming and humbling.