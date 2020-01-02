Conservation official put letter of law before cubs' welfare, says 'astonished' judge

One of the cubs died two days later, and Murray said it was “astonishing” that the dog breeder, Thalita Cloete, and two farmers who had sought veterinary care for the cubs, were then criminally charged.

Murray granted an appeal by Cloete and the farmers, both called Francois Schutte, against convictions and sentences handed down in the Welkom regional court.

Cloete had been fined R20,000 for moving four cheetahs and four lions without a permit under the national biodiversity act, and another R20,000 for contravening a Free State nature conservation ordinance. The Schuttes had been fined R20,000 and R10,000 respectively.

In her judgment, Murray said the Schuttes had a permit to breed big cats, and in June 2016 nine cheetah cubs were born during the night as the temperature dipped as low as — 8°C.

“By the next morning five had died and the remaining four were patently in distress,” she said.