South Africa

Alleged KZN taxi hitman arrested before he could say 'I do'

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 30 December 2019 - 12:18
A man was arrested during his wedding ceremony in connection with the murder of a taxi boss in June. He and two others are expected in court on Monday.
A man was arrested during his wedding ceremony in connection with the murder of a taxi boss in June. He and two others are expected in court on Monday.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A suspected KwaZulu-Natal hitman was arrested during his wedding ceremony on Sunday.

The man, 37, was arrested in Sundumbili, on KZN’s north coast, after police raided a homestead in the area.

“They (police) spotted a group of people chanting and singing inside a rondavel. When they approached they were met by a hail of bullets,” said SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

During the shootout with police, the man fled the scene, only to return later in the day for his wedding.

“The team returned to the same homestead in the evening and found the suspect at his wedding ceremony, about to take his wedding vows,” said Naicker.

Wife confessed to hit on hubby - cops

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly confessed to hiring a hitman to kill her husband.
News
2 months ago

Two other people were arrested at the home for allegedly being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. A search uncovered  another six firearms, which were seized by police.

The man was arrested in connection with the murder of taxi boss Siyabonga Mbonambi, 53, who was gunned down at a service station in Mandeni, northern KZN, in June.

Naicker said the man is linked to other taxi-related cases.

All three men are expected to appear in court in Nyoni on Monday.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X