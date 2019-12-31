Victory for airport as baggage tout gets hefty fine for harassing passengers

Police have urged travellers to report touts harassing them at airports.

“Illegal porters and touts are posing a problem at airports, as they are demanding that travellers make use of their services. In some cases they forcefully take money from travellers,” cautioned national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo.

The warning comes after a man was arrested and convicted of touting at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Kunde Kwini, 43, was arrested for trespassing by security contracted by the Airports Company SA (Acsa).