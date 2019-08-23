South Africa

Further investigation required in case of prosecutor arrested for plan to kill his wife

By Orrin Singh - 23 August 2019 - 13:32
Kombisa Mbakaza appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday on charges of conspiracy to murder his wife.
The case against a senior Durban National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) official arrested for conspiring to murder his wife has been postponed. 

The deputy director for public prosecutions in the provincial sexual offences and community affairs unit, Kombisa Mbakaza, appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday. 

Our sister publication TimesLIVE broke the story in June when Mbakaza handed himself over to authorities after a hitman told police of his alleged plot to murder his wife, a regional court magistrate in the Eastern Cape. 

Mbakaza is responsible for the Thuthuzela Centres which deal with victims of abuse and sexual violence.

He remains out on R2,000 bail. 

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the matter was postponed for further investigations and would resume on September 17. 

