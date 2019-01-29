DA shifting attention away from its internal mess - Mbalula

ANC has accused the DA of shifting attention away from its own internal dynamics after the party opted to use a "negative campaign" for the upcoming elections. This comes as the DA has been campaigning using the ANC's name as part of its electioneering campaign.

The DA recently launched a billboard which had the names of the victims of Life Esidimeni tragedy, Marikana massacre and the children who died after falling into pit toilets at schools in the country.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has since served the party with a letter of complaint following the accusations by ANC, which said the DA is breaking the code of conduct that all parties have signed to abide by during electioneering.