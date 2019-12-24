Entertainment

Pearl Modiadie claps back at pregnancy rumours

By Masego Seemela - 24 December 2019 - 11:20
Pearl Modiadie has shut down rumours that she is pregnant.
Pearl Modiadie has shut down rumours that she is pregnant.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Modiadie

Pearl Modiadie has slammed swirling pregnancy speculation, which dominated her TL on Monday.  

This after she shared a picture of herself at the zoo, which sent the rumour mill into a tizz.

In the snap, Pearl was wearing a crop top and some tweeps said she looked like she could be pregnant. 

Imagine!

Pearl cautioned fans on social media: “Wait for someone to make a pregnancy announcement before you start congratulating them. There are health conditions that can make women appear to be ‘pregnant’! It’s insensitive and rude to simply assume they are just from their appearance.”

Many people backed Pearl, while actress Terry Pheto said she had given up correcting people.

“Babe, I’ve been 'pregnant' for two years now. I’ve stopped correcting people. It’s insensitive and tiring ... if only they knew what most women go through with fertility issues.”

Pearl reiterated Terry's comment, saying a person could not explain everything to everyone. “There actually shouldn’t be a need to! Urgh, it’s so tiring! (Love) to you babe!”

Pearl Modiadie, Minnie Dlamini-Jones & Nadia Nakai: see what your fave celebs got up

Your weekly guide to what your fave celebs got up to.
S Mag
4 months ago

Celebrity hook-ups and break-ups

With the decade coming to a close, SA has seen some hot celebrity hook-ups and nasty break-ups.
Entertainment
6 days ago

WATCH | This is how Ayanda Thabethe stays in shape

While most people are taking a break from their exercise routines during the festive season, TV personality Ayanda Thabethe is making working on her ...
Entertainment
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X