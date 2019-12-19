B-BBEE deals need to go back to the drawing board

When the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) Act 2003 was promulgated, its primary intentions were to encourage and enable meaningful participation by black people in the SA economy, drive structural change within the senior management of organisations and facilitate equitable ownership of those organisations.

While these were all noble intentions, it is important to reflect on the successes and failures of B-BBEE deals. Twenty-five years after SA's first democratic election and 11 years after the publication of the first DTI Codes, we explore the value B-BBEE investors have been able to realise and the tangible impact that these deals have been able to deliver to the B-BBEE participants.

The 100 largest JSE-listed companies have succeeded in generating approximately R317bn in value for B-BBEE participants since the turn of the millennium.

However, some R208bn in value is still locked-in shares and is yet to be monetised[1]. From the above, the country's private sector appears to be taking significant steps towards fostering the transformation required for truly inclusive growth and participation in the SA economy.

While there have been many successes, there are as many shortcomings, the most notable of which is a failure of B-BBEE deals to crystallise and deliver the value generated to participants through monetisation of their equity interests.