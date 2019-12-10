10-year-old Cape girl killed by gangsters 'dreamt of being a doctor'

Two men were arrested in connection with the killing on Sunday.

Police said officers from the local police station and the anti-gang unit apprehended a 21-year-old with a unlicensed firearm close to the scene, and a 26-year-old in Olifantshoek Street in Tafelsig.

“Both suspects are believed to have links with local gangs,” police said this week.

Meanwhile, a police contingent has been deployed in the area, including Mitchells Plain police, Operation Lockdown forces and the anti-gang unit, to prevent flare-ups.

“The deployment will remain in the area until calm is restored,” police said.

An eight-month-old baby was shot in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, in August. Three men were also injured in the attack and were admitted to hospital together with the baby.

Abie Isaacs, chairperson of the Mitchells Plain community policing forum, condemned the shootings.

“The two incidents are not related,” said Isaacs.

“As the CPF, we want to send our condolences to the family. We are angry as the CPF because this happened during 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children.

"Second, we want to commend the speedy arrest of the suspects. We would like to commend the anti-gang unit and members of the Mitchells Plain crime prevention unit who acted swiftly. Once the suspects have been charged we will mobilise the community to oppose bail.”