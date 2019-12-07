Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida naval base

A Saudi Air Force second lieutenant killed four people and wounded eight others on Friday in an unexplained shooting rampage at a U.S. Navy base in Florida where he was training, U.S. officials told Reuters.

Sheriff's deputies responding to the early-morning incident shot and killed the gunman, who was armed with a handgun at the U.S. Naval Station in Pensacola, Navy and local law enforcement officials said.

The shooting, which played out over two floors in a classroom building at the base, marked the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military installation this week, following a similar incident at the joint Air Force and Naval base at Pearl Harbor on Wednesday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the suspect was attending training at the base as part of long-standing Navy program involving members of the Saudi military.