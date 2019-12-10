South Africa

Roxette frontwoman Marie Fredriksson dead, 61

By Kyle Zeeman - 10 December 2019 - 15:16
Marie Fredriksson of Roxette performs at The O2 Arena on July 13, 2015 in London, England.
Image: Brian Rasic/WireImage

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died at the age of 61.

Her manager confirmed the star's death on Tuesday in a statement, explaining that it followed “a 17-year-long battle with cancer”.

Her bandmate Per Gessle also paid tribute to her, calling her “the most wonderful friend for over 40 years”.

“Things will never be the same,” he added.

The group topped the charts in the 1990s with hits including The Look, Joyride and It Must Have Been Love.

Social media was flooded with tributes to Marie as friends and fans remembered the star.

