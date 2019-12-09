Ramaphosa pays tribute to 'principled freedom fighter' Ben Turok

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late Ben Turok as a principled freedom fighter who was dedicated to non-racialism.

Turok died on Monday morning at the age of 92.

Ramaphosa sent his condolences to Turok’s family, describing the late professor as “the only surviving member of the original underground leadership of the South African Communist Party”.

“Professor Turok made enormous personal sacrifices which helped us attain our freedom. He was a principled freedom fighter, dedicated to non-racialism and the unity of our nation and of our liberation movement. He was a true democrat and servant of our people who stood up to injustice, corruption and the abuse of public office both during our Struggle and into the democratic dispensation,” Ramaphosa said.

“Personally and politically, Professor Turok conducted himself strictly in accordance with the values of our democratic constitution and made invaluable contributions to debates on questions of national importance. He leaves a big void and an equally formidable legacy. He will be greatly missed.”