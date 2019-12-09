Mda's new novel confession caps Abantu Book Festival

Renowned author Zakes Mda was presented with a two-tiered cake to celebrate his final novel, The Zulus of New York, at Abantu Book Festival on Saturday at the Eyethu Lifestyle Centre in Soweto.

But the moment quickly turned awkward as Mda made the surprising announcement that he has changed his mind and has already started working on a new one.

Earlier this year, Mda announced the historical fiction read as his last adult novel as he planned to focus on writing children's books, painting and making films.

"Well it was supposed to be my last novel. When I was writing the book there came a point when I just felt physically exhausted. I felt this had to be my last novel," Mda said.

"I was also in the middle of directing a feature animation film and with animation you can work remotely. I was very excited by this project. But then there was this novel I still had to write.

"[So] I vowed that no more novel writing and I announced to the world. Now I appear as a liar or was trying to create hype around the book.

"I genuinely believed I didn't want to write another novel. But sometimes when you are a writer a story finds you and attacks you. It forces you to narrate it."