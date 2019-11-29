Zuma lawyers made scandalous claims: says court as he loses leave to appeal application

Lawyers acting for former president Jacob Zuma got a judicial tongue-lashing for using “disrespectful and intemperate language” in their written submissions in their application for leave to appeal a decision refusing him a permanent stay of prosecution.

During argument before judges Jerome Mnguni, Esther Steyn and Poyo Dlwati last Friday, Zuma's counsel, Muzi Sikhakhane, apologised for the comments, which included allegations that the judges had “sanitised” facts, had “slavishly aligned” themselves to a version, and had made “gratuitous remarks” and “astonishing findings”.

In a judgment refusing the application on Friday, the judges noted the apology had only been made after the state had asked for a punitive costs order against Zuma in this regard.

“We believe we must voice our displeasure at the disrespectful manner in which the court was addressed. The apology is not sufficient.

“Such scandalous and vexatious allegations should be avoided at all costs because they can bring the administration of justice into disrepute. They do more than just hurt judges' feelings or impugn their reputations.”