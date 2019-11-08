Ace Magashule’s son evicted from Gupta home up for auction

A Gupta-owned property in Johannesburg from which ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's son Tshepiso Magashule was evicted, will go on auction on Monday, according to Park Village Auctions.

This will be the first of several Saxonwold-based Gupta-owned properties to be auctioned.

The controversial family are at the heart of state capture allegations, along with their friend, former president Jacob Zuma.

In 2018, the family’s Saxonwold compound was raided as part of a Hawks investigation, but the family had already left the country.

The Gupta brothers have refused to return to SA to answer to allegations against them.

In October, Mail & Guardian reported that Tshepiso Magashule had to be forcefully removed from the Saxonwold property after months of resistance.

According to the newspaper Magashule used the R3m house as his residential address.

On Friday, Park Village Auctions said the property — 18 Avonwold Road, Saxonwold — would be auctioned at 11am on Monday.