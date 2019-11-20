Suspend initiation, cancel wedding plans to mourn amaXhosa king, says royal house

Thousands of young Xhosa boys due to undergo initiation rites during the summer initiation season will have to postpone their plans for a year because of the death of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu.

The announcement by the Xhosa royal house also applies to those who plan to wed, because all celebrations have been suspended as part of the one-year mourning period.

But some parents are seething, saying they have spent a lot of money in preparation for their children to go to the bush.

Nomathemba Mqikela, 45, whose son is due to be initiated next Saturday, said: “The kingdom doesn’t have a say in this mgidi (festivities), they didn’t contribute a cent.

“We can’t be expected to suspend the event when we have spent so much money in its planning and invited guests from all over the country.”

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said in December 2018, 33,608 boys were legally circumcised and a further 2,332 illegally circumcised.

Speaking to the Dispatch on Tuesday, amaXhosa royal house spokesperson and Sigcawu’s uncle Xhanti Sigcawu said the house had already cancelled the upcoming Xhosa carnival, hosted annually by the late king at the Nqadu Great Place.

The mourning period mostly affects people who are under the Xhosa kingdoms of AmaGcaleka and AmaRharhabe.

Traditional affairs expert Loyiso Nqevu said the mourning period directive mostly affected initiates in Gatyana, Centane, Dutywa, Butterworth, Xhora and Ngqamakhwe, areas that fall under Nqadu Great Place, the seat of the late Sigcawu’s kingdom.

Nqevu said people in areas that fell under the rule of AmaRharhabe, at Mngqesha Great Place, were also expected to heed the call.

The areas include King William’s Town, Makhanda, Fort Beaufort, Alice, East London, Port Elizabeth and surroundings areas.

Xhanti Sigcawu said the mourning period for King Sigcawu was 12 months.