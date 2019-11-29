Top-class field for Tembisa school

Pupils from Thuthuka Primary School in Tembisa will be hoping that the end-of-year school holidays pass quickly so that they can return to school in the new year to experience their new multipurpose sports pitch. The school has officially been handed the keys to a new multipurpose pitch as part of the SuperSport Let's Play Playing Fields Project, in partnership with Warner Bros, MGM, Hitachi Construction Machinery Southern Africa and the department of basic education's infrastructure programme.

LFA honours young players

The Ditsobotla Local Football Association held its year-end awards ceremony in Itsoseng, honouring and recognising excellent performances in 2019, this week. With partners AfriSam, the LFA honoured young boys and girls in the different categories, from the U13s to the U19s. It also rolled out four Safa D-license coaching courses as part of its teacher-pupil empowerment programme. As many as 37 educators took part in the eight-day course, under the guidance of CAF and Safa instructors Klaas Jan Top and Kenneth Mokgoje. Former Bafana Bafana international Lovers Mohlala was in attaendance. "It takes a village to raise a child and so the development of players needs all the stakeholders, parents, sponsors and community members, to work together," said Mohlala.

Levergy rules

The very best working behind the business of sport, which spans marketing, PR, digital, sponsorship, advertising, community investment, social media and branding, were awarded at the Hollard Sport Industry Awards in Johannesburg last Friday. Levergy, the sport and entertainment arm of M&C Saatchi, took home four awards on the night including the Activation of the Year award for their work on "Nedbank Cup #Teamup4kzn" - an initiative that used the Nedbank Cup to drive awareness and raise funds for relief efforts and cleanup operations after the catastrophic flooding that hit KwaZulu-Natal.

Legends to offer hockey coaching clinics

SA hockey icons Louise de Jager, Owen Mvimbi and Taylor Dar are some of the top former and current SA players who will share their knowledge with Johannesburg's school players and coaches at St Mary's School in Waverley tomorrow and Sunday. It is part of the Investec Hockey Academy courses. For more information or to register visit www.investechockeyacademy.

com. - Sowetan Reporters