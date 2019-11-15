Late king of AmaXhosa 'strove for unity'

Shock and praise has met the news of the death of 51-year-old Xhosa king Mpendulo Calvin Zwelonke Sigcawu.

The king died yesterday in Mthatha's Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital after he was rushed there by ambulance on Wednesday evening, said the king's uncle, Chief Xhanti Sigcawu.

He had been ill for over a year, but the nature of his sickness was never disclosed.

Acting on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma expressed condolences.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of His Majesty King Zwelonke whose contribution to the development of the institution of traditional leadership is beyond measure,"Dlamini-Zuma said.

Late yesterday, about 50 subjects, traditional and political leaders had gathered at the king's Nqadu Great Place at Willowvale.

Coporate governance and traditional leadership MEC, Xolile Nqatha, and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa were also there.